Gala Global Prd Standalone June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 13.96 crore, down 62.86% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 13.96 crore in June 2020 down 62.86% from Rs. 37.58 crore in June 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.46 crore in June 2020 down 60.79% from Rs. 1.18 crore in June 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.22 crore in June 2020 down 58.08% from Rs. 2.91 crore in June 2019.

Gala Global Prd EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.09 in June 2020 from Rs. 0.22 in June 2019.

Gala Global Prd shares closed at 49.50 on August 14, 2020 (BSE) and has given -33.11% returns over the last 6 months and -31.68% over the last 12 months.