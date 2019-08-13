Gala Global Prd Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 37.58 crore, up 64.53% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 37.58 crore in June 2019 up 64.53% from Rs. 22.84 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.18 crore in June 2019 up 17.24% from Rs. 1.01 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.91 crore in June 2019 up 64.41% from Rs. 1.77 crore in June 2018.

Gala Global Prd EPS has increased to Rs. 0.22 in June 2019 from Rs. 0.18 in June 2018.

Gala Global Prd shares closed at 69.95 on August 09, 2019 (BSE) and has given 14.02% returns over the last 6 months and 69.78% over the last 12 months.