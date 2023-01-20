Gala Global Prd Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 15.91 crore, up 65.63% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 15.91 crore in December 2022 up 65.63% from Rs. 9.60 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.42 crore in December 2022 up 157.88% from Rs. 0.73 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.05 crore in December 2022 up 652.63% from Rs. 0.19 crore in December 2021.

Gala Global Prd EPS has increased to Rs. 0.08 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.13 in December 2021.

Gala Global Prd shares closed at 11.03 on January 19, 2023 (BSE) and has given -83.20% returns over the last 6 months and -67.46% over the last 12 months.