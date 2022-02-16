Gala Global Prd Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 9.60 crore, down 56.47% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 9.60 crore in December 2021 down 56.47% from Rs. 22.06 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.73 crore in December 2021 down 189.67% from Rs. 0.81 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.19 crore in December 2021 down 112.42% from Rs. 1.53 crore in December 2020.

Gala Global Prd shares closed at 33.35 on February 14, 2022 (BSE) and has given 4.38% returns over the last 6 months and 11.17% over the last 12 months.