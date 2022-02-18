Gala Global Prd Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 9.60 crore, down 56.47% Y-o-Y
February 18, 2022 / 12:33 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Gala Global Products Ltd. are:
Net Sales at Rs 9.60 crore in December 2021 down 56.47% from Rs. 22.06 crore in December 2020.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.73 crore in December 2021 down 189.67% from Rs. 0.81 crore in December 2020.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.19 crore in December 2021 down 112.42% from Rs. 1.53 crore in December 2020.
Gala Global Prd shares closed at 32.50 on February 17, 2022 (BSE)
|Gala Global Products Ltd.
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'21
|Sep'21
|Dec'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|9.60
|16.06
|22.06
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|9.60
|16.06
|22.06
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|13.67
|14.30
|22.72
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-5.51
|-0.92
|-3.02
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.39
|0.41
|0.48
|Depreciation
|0.07
|0.08
|0.19
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.27
|0.92
|0.40
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.29
|1.26
|1.29
|Other Income
|0.03
|0.02
|0.05
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.26
|1.28
|1.34
|Interest
|0.43
|0.19
|0.17
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.69
|1.10
|1.17
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.69
|1.10
|1.17
|Tax
|0.03
|0.27
|0.36
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.73
|0.83
|0.81
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.73
|0.83
|0.81
|Equity Share Capital
|27.29
|27.29
|27.29
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.13
|0.15
|0.15
|Diluted EPS
|--
|0.15
|0.15
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.13
|0.15
|0.15
|Diluted EPS
|--
|0.15
|0.15
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited