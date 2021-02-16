Gala Global Prd Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 22.06 crore, down 2.8% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 22.06 crore in December 2020 down 2.8% from Rs. 22.70 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.81 crore in December 2020 up 10.7% from Rs. 0.73 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.53 crore in December 2020 down 3.77% from Rs. 1.59 crore in December 2019.

Gala Global Prd EPS has increased to Rs. 0.15 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.13 in December 2019.

Gala Global Prd shares closed at 30.00 on February 15, 2021 (BSE)