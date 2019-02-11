Gala Global Prd Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 29.28 crore, up 32.44% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 29.28 crore in December 2018 up 32.44% from Rs. 22.10 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.62 crore in December 2018 down 9.67% from Rs. 0.68 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.32 crore in December 2018 down 17.5% from Rs. 1.60 crore in December 2017.

Gala Global Prd EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.11 in December 2018 from Rs. 0.26 in December 2017.

Gala Global Prd shares closed at 62.35 on February 08, 2019 (BSE) and has given 39.96% returns over the last 6 months and -33.01% over the last 12 months.