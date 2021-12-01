Gajanan Sec Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.14 crore, up 169.38% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.14 crore in September 2021 up 169.38% from Rs. 0.05 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.08 crore in September 2021 up 223.85% from Rs. 0.03 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.12 crore in September 2021 up 200% from Rs. 0.04 crore in September 2020.

Gajanan Sec EPS has increased to Rs. 0.27 in September 2021 from Rs. 0.08 in September 2020.

Gajanan Sec shares closed at 10.00 on August 21, 2020 (BSE)