Gajanan Sec Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.12 crore, up 187.37% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.12 crore in June 2023 up 187.37% from Rs. 0.14 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.08 crore in June 2023 up 151.5% from Rs. 0.15 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.11 crore in June 2023 up 157.89% from Rs. 0.19 crore in June 2022.

Gajanan Sec EPS has increased to Rs. 0.25 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.48 in June 2022.

Gajanan Sec shares closed at 33.15 on August 14, 2023 (BSE)