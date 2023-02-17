Gajanan Sec Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.01 crore, down 60.96% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.01 crore in December 2022 down 60.96% from Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2022 down 101.92% from Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2022 down 100% from Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2021.

Gajanan Sec shares closed at 11.02 on December 27, 2022 (BSE) and has given 10.20% returns over the last 12 months.