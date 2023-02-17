English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Gajanan Sec Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.01 crore, down 60.96% Y-o-Y

    February 17, 2023 / 11:29 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Gajanan Securities Services are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.01 crore in December 2022 down 60.96% from Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2022 down 101.92% from Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2022 down 100% from Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2021.

    Gajanan Sec shares closed at 11.02 on December 27, 2022 (BSE) and has given 10.20% returns over the last 12 months.

    Gajanan Securities Services
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.010.180.04
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.010.180.04
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.010.010.01
    Depreciation0.000.000.00
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses--0.03--
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.000.140.02
    Other Income------
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.000.140.02
    Interest------
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.000.140.02
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.000.140.02
    Tax0.000.050.01
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.000.090.02
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.000.090.02
    Equity Share Capital3.103.103.10
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS--0.300.05
    Diluted EPS--0.300.05
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS--0.300.05
    Diluted EPS--0.300.05
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Checkout Budget Highlights 2023 Checkout Budget Highlights 2023
    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Finance - General #Gajanan Sec #Gajanan Securities Services #Results
    first published: Feb 17, 2023 11:22 pm