Gajanan Sec Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.04 crore, down 81.53% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.04 crore in December 2021 down 81.53% from Rs. 0.19 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2021 down 87.98% from Rs. 0.13 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2021 down 88.89% from Rs. 0.18 crore in December 2020.

Gajanan Sec EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.05 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.42 in December 2020.

Gajanan Sec shares closed at 10.00 on December 27, 2021 (BSE)