Gajanan Sec Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.19 crore, up 349.18% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.19 crore in December 2020 up 349.18% from Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.13 crore in December 2020 up 641.71% from Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.18 crore in December 2020 up 500% from Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2019.

Gajanan Sec EPS has increased to Rs. 0.42 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.01 in December 2019.

Gajanan Sec shares closed at 10.00 on August 21, 2020 (BSE)