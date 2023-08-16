Gajanan Sec Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.12 crore, up 187.37% Y-o-Y

Jun'23 Mar'23 Jun'22 Net Sales/Income from operations 0.12 -0.05 -0.14 Other Operating Income -- 0.02 -- Total Income From Operations 0.12 -0.03 -0.14 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- -- Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- -- Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 0.01 0.01 0.01 Depreciation 0.00 0.00 0.00 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 0.00 0.03 0.04 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.11 -0.07 -0.19 Other Income 0.01 -- 0.01 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.12 -0.07 -0.18 Interest 0.00 -- -- P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 0.12 -0.07 -0.18 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 0.12 -0.07 -0.18 Tax 0.03 0.00 -0.04 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 0.08 -0.07 -0.15 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 0.08 -0.07 -0.15 Minority Interest -- -- -- Share Of P/L Of Associates 0.06 -- 0.14 Net P/L After M.I & Associates 0.14 -0.07 -0.01 Equity Share Capital 3.10 3.10 3.10 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 0.45 -0.22 -0.02 Diluted EPS 0.45 -0.22 -0.02 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 0.45 -0.22 -0.02 Diluted EPS 0.45 -0.22 -0.02 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited