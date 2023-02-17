Gajanan Sec Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.01 crore, down 60.96% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.01 crore in December 2022 down 60.96% from Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.36 crore in December 2022 down 64.31% from Rs. 1.00 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2022 down 75% from Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2021.