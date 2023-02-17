Gajanan Sec Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.01 crore, down 60.96% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.01 crore in December 2022 down 60.96% from Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.36 crore in December 2022 down 64.31% from Rs. 1.00 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2022 down 75% from Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2021.

Gajanan Sec EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.16 in December 2022 from Rs. 3.24 in December 2021.

Gajanan Sec shares closed at 11.02 on December 27, 2022 (BSE) and has given 10.20% returns over the last 12 months.