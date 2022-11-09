GAIL Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 38,478.57 crore, up 78.84% Y-o-Y

|
|
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|38,478.57
|37,562.48
|21,515.30
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|38,478.57
|37,562.48
|21,515.30
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|1,439.86
|1,623.44
|1,253.12
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|33,689.07
|31,824.22
|15,944.17
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-347.02
|-2,007.42
|-867.29
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|419.40
|441.66
|410.75
|Depreciation
|619.38
|602.96
|524.37
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1,512.54
|1,314.90
|1,299.47
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1,145.34
|3,762.72
|2,950.71
|Other Income
|798.84
|179.77
|773.99
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1,944.18
|3,942.49
|3,724.70
|Interest
|68.27
|48.13
|42.40
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|1,875.91
|3,894.36
|3,682.30
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|1,875.91
|3,894.36
|3,682.30
|Tax
|338.84
|979.17
|819.35
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|1,537.07
|2,915.19
|2,862.95
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|1,537.07
|2,915.19
|2,862.95
|Equity Share Capital
|6,575.10
|4,383.41
|4,440.39
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|2.34
|6.57
|6.45
|Diluted EPS
|2.34
|6.57
|6.45
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|2.34
|6.57
|6.45
|Diluted EPS
|2.34
|6.57
|6.45
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited