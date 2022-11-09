 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
GAIL Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 38,478.57 crore, up 78.84% Y-o-Y

Nov 09, 2022 / 12:59 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for GAIL India are:

Net Sales at Rs 38,478.57 crore in September 2022 up 78.84% from Rs. 21,515.30 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1,537.07 crore in September 2022 down 46.31% from Rs. 2,862.95 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2,563.56 crore in September 2022 down 39.67% from Rs. 4,249.07 crore in September 2021.

GAIL EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.34 in September 2022 from Rs. 6.45 in September 2021.

GAIL shares closed at 90.55 on November 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given -12.99% returns over the last 6 months and -10.59% over the last 12 months.

GAIL India
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 38,478.57 37,562.48 21,515.30
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 38,478.57 37,562.48 21,515.30
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 1,439.86 1,623.44 1,253.12
Purchase of Traded Goods 33,689.07 31,824.22 15,944.17
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -347.02 -2,007.42 -867.29
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 419.40 441.66 410.75
Depreciation 619.38 602.96 524.37
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 1,512.54 1,314.90 1,299.47
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1,145.34 3,762.72 2,950.71
Other Income 798.84 179.77 773.99
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1,944.18 3,942.49 3,724.70
Interest 68.27 48.13 42.40
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 1,875.91 3,894.36 3,682.30
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 1,875.91 3,894.36 3,682.30
Tax 338.84 979.17 819.35
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 1,537.07 2,915.19 2,862.95
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 1,537.07 2,915.19 2,862.95
Equity Share Capital 6,575.10 4,383.41 4,440.39
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.34 6.57 6.45
Diluted EPS 2.34 6.57 6.45
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.34 6.57 6.45
Diluted EPS 2.34 6.57 6.45
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
