    GAIL Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 38,478.57 crore, up 78.84% Y-o-Y

    November 09, 2022 / 12:59 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for GAIL India are:

    Net Sales at Rs 38,478.57 crore in September 2022 up 78.84% from Rs. 21,515.30 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1,537.07 crore in September 2022 down 46.31% from Rs. 2,862.95 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 2,563.56 crore in September 2022 down 39.67% from Rs. 4,249.07 crore in September 2021.

    GAIL EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.34 in September 2022 from Rs. 6.45 in September 2021.

    GAIL shares closed at 90.55 on November 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given -12.99% returns over the last 6 months and -10.59% over the last 12 months.

    GAIL India
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations38,478.5737,562.4821,515.30
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations38,478.5737,562.4821,515.30
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials1,439.861,623.441,253.12
    Purchase of Traded Goods33,689.0731,824.2215,944.17
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-347.02-2,007.42-867.29
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost419.40441.66410.75
    Depreciation619.38602.96524.37
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1,512.541,314.901,299.47
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1,145.343,762.722,950.71
    Other Income798.84179.77773.99
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1,944.183,942.493,724.70
    Interest68.2748.1342.40
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1,875.913,894.363,682.30
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax1,875.913,894.363,682.30
    Tax338.84979.17819.35
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1,537.072,915.192,862.95
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1,537.072,915.192,862.95
    Equity Share Capital6,575.104,383.414,440.39
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.346.576.45
    Diluted EPS2.346.576.45
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.346.576.45
    Diluted EPS2.346.576.45
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Nov 9, 2022 12:54 pm