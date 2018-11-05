GAIL Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 19,275.32 crore, up 55.33% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 19,275.32 crore in September 2018 up 55.33% from Rs. 12,409.65 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1,962.96 crore in September 2018 up 49.89% from Rs. 1,309.63 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3,293.19 crore in September 2018 up 39.41% from Rs. 2,362.28 crore in September 2017.

GAIL EPS has increased to Rs. 8.70 in September 2018 from Rs. 7.74 in September 2017.

GAIL shares closed at 369.75 on November 02, 2018 (NSE) and has given 14.23% returns over the last 6 months and 4.68% over the last 12 months.