    GAIL Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 32,843.20 crore, up 21.81% Y-o-Y

    May 18, 2023 / 05:39 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for GAIL India are:

    Net Sales at Rs 32,843.20 crore in March 2023 up 21.81% from Rs. 26,961.85 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 603.52 crore in March 2023 down 77.51% from Rs. 2,683.11 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,324.36 crore in March 2023 down 68% from Rs. 4,138.04 crore in March 2022.

    GAIL EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.92 in March 2023 from Rs. 6.04 in March 2022.

    GAIL shares closed at 110.00 on May 17, 2023 (NSE) and has given 22.02% returns over the last 6 months and 7.00% over the last 12 months.

    GAIL India
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations32,843.2035,365.4326,961.85
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations32,843.2035,365.4326,961.85
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials2,228.141,568.711,289.31
    Purchase of Traded Goods26,271.8532,190.6419,809.26
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks1,255.98-861.53189.78
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost479.32433.39416.10
    Depreciation643.16622.57546.06
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses2,300.741,772.891,542.86
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-335.99-361.243,168.48
    Other Income1,017.19688.90423.50
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax681.20327.663,591.98
    Interest90.33104.9946.08
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax590.87222.673,545.90
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax590.87222.673,545.90
    Tax-12.65-23.06862.79
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities603.52245.732,683.11
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period603.52245.732,683.11
    Equity Share Capital6,575.106,575.104,440.39
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.920.376.04
    Diluted EPS0.920.376.04
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.920.376.04
    Diluted EPS0.920.376.04
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

     

