GAIL Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 32,843.20 crore, up 21.81% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for GAIL India are:

Net Sales at Rs 32,843.20 crore in March 2023 up 21.81% from Rs. 26,961.85 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 603.52 crore in March 2023 down 77.51% from Rs. 2,683.11 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,324.36 crore in March 2023 down 68% from Rs. 4,138.04 crore in March 2022.

GAIL EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.92 in March 2023 from Rs. 6.04 in March 2022.

GAIL shares closed at 110.00 on May 17, 2023 (NSE) and has given 22.02% returns over the last 6 months and 7.00% over the last 12 months.