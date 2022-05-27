GAIL Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 26,961.85 crore, up 73.43% Y-o-Y

|
|
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|26,961.85
|25,769.75
|15,546.22
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|26,961.85
|25,769.75
|15,546.22
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|1,289.31
|1,723.77
|1,031.76
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|19,809.26
|17,590.56
|10,779.87
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|189.78
|452.31
|-253.18
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|416.10
|453.60
|336.09
|Depreciation
|546.06
|532.17
|475.80
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1,542.86
|1,321.38
|1,086.85
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|3,168.48
|3,695.96
|2,089.03
|Other Income
|423.50
|651.79
|568.41
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|3,591.98
|4,347.75
|2,657.44
|Interest
|46.08
|39.39
|45.85
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|3,545.90
|4,308.36
|2,611.59
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|3,545.90
|4,308.36
|2,611.59
|Tax
|862.79
|1,020.37
|703.92
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|2,683.11
|3,287.99
|1,907.67
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|2,683.11
|3,287.99
|1,907.67
|Equity Share Capital
|4,440.39
|4,440.39
|4,440.39
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|6.04
|7.40
|4.24
|Diluted EPS
|6.04
|7.40
|4.24
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|6.04
|7.40
|4.24
|Diluted EPS
|6.04
|7.40
|4.24
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited