GAIL Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 26,961.85 crore, up 73.43% Y-o-Y

May 27, 2022 / 07:53 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for GAIL India are:

Net Sales at Rs 26,961.85 crore in March 2022 up 73.43% from Rs. 15,546.22 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2,683.11 crore in March 2022 up 40.65% from Rs. 1,907.67 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4,138.04 crore in March 2022 up 32.07% from Rs. 3,133.24 crore in March 2021.

GAIL EPS has increased to Rs. 6.04 in March 2022 from Rs. 4.24 in March 2021.

GAIL shares closed at 151.20 on May 26, 2022 (NSE) and has given 16.00% returns over the last 6 months and -1.05% over the last 12 months.

GAIL India
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 26,961.85 25,769.75 15,546.22
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 26,961.85 25,769.75 15,546.22
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 1,289.31 1,723.77 1,031.76
Purchase of Traded Goods 19,809.26 17,590.56 10,779.87
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 189.78 452.31 -253.18
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 416.10 453.60 336.09
Depreciation 546.06 532.17 475.80
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 1,542.86 1,321.38 1,086.85
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 3,168.48 3,695.96 2,089.03
Other Income 423.50 651.79 568.41
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 3,591.98 4,347.75 2,657.44
Interest 46.08 39.39 45.85
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 3,545.90 4,308.36 2,611.59
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 3,545.90 4,308.36 2,611.59
Tax 862.79 1,020.37 703.92
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 2,683.11 3,287.99 1,907.67
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 2,683.11 3,287.99 1,907.67
Equity Share Capital 4,440.39 4,440.39 4,440.39
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 6.04 7.40 4.24
Diluted EPS 6.04 7.40 4.24
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 6.04 7.40 4.24
Diluted EPS 6.04 7.40 4.24
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 27, 2022 07:47 pm
