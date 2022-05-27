GAIL Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 26,961.85 crore, up 73.43% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 26,961.85 crore in March 2022 up 73.43% from Rs. 15,546.22 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2,683.11 crore in March 2022 up 40.65% from Rs. 1,907.67 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4,138.04 crore in March 2022 up 32.07% from Rs. 3,133.24 crore in March 2021.

GAIL EPS has increased to Rs. 6.04 in March 2022 from Rs. 4.24 in March 2021.

GAIL shares closed at 151.20 on May 26, 2022 (NSE) and has given 16.00% returns over the last 6 months and -1.05% over the last 12 months.