you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Jun 25, 2020 09:21 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

GAIL Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 17,753.12 crore, down 5.38% Y-o-Y

 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for GAIL India are:

Net Sales at Rs 17,753.12 crore in March 2020 down 5.38% from Rs. 18,763.41 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3,018.20 crore in March 2020 up 168.95% from Rs. 1,122.23 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2,988.58 crore in March 2020 up 17.2% from Rs. 2,549.96 crore in March 2019.

GAIL EPS has increased to Rs. 6.69 in March 2020 from Rs. 4.98 in March 2019.

GAIL shares closed at 101.40 on June 24, 2020 (NSE) and has given -15.32% returns over the last 6 months and -33.88% over the last 12 months.

Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'20Dec'19Mar'19
Net Sales/Income from operations17,753.1217,767.3218,763.41
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations17,753.1217,767.3218,763.41
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials967.181,075.991,235.20
Purchase of Traded Goods13,314.4013,363.1913,603.44
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-430.68-395.15347.83
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost325.55347.17399.26
Depreciation501.58488.95457.37
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses1,101.311,303.751,493.60
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1,973.781,583.421,226.71
Other Income513.22312.37865.88
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2,487.001,895.792,092.59
Interest32.9324.1626.33
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax2,454.071,871.632,066.26
Exceptional Items101.63---326.33
P/L Before Tax2,555.701,871.631,739.93
Tax-462.50620.98617.70
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities3,018.201,250.651,122.23
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period3,018.201,250.651,122.23
Equity Share Capital4,510.144,510.142,255.07
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS6.692.774.98
Diluted EPS6.692.774.98
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS6.692.774.98
Diluted EPS6.692.774.98
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited



First Published on Jun 25, 2020 09:15 am

tags #Earnings First-Cut #GAIL #GAIL India #Oil Drilling And Exploration #Results

