GAIL Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 18,763.41 crore, up 21.6% Y-o-Y

|Mar'19
|Dec'18
|Mar'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|18,763.41
|19,788.98
|15,430.69
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|18,763.41
|19,788.98
|15,430.69
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|1,235.20
|1,203.91
|1,053.32
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|13,603.44
|14,418.96
|11,147.14
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|347.83
|-21.32
|-50.89
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|399.26
|391.95
|352.73
|Depreciation
|457.37
|363.41
|360.84
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1,493.60
|1,122.00
|1,233.12
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1,226.71
|2,310.07
|1,334.43
|Other Income
|865.88
|220.05
|275.58
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|2,092.59
|2,530.12
|1,610.01
|Interest
|26.33
|22.65
|33.30
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|2,066.26
|2,507.47
|1,576.71
|Exceptional Items
|-326.33
|--
|27.69
|P/L Before Tax
|1,739.93
|2,507.47
|1,604.40
|Tax
|617.70
|826.24
|583.48
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|1,122.23
|1,681.23
|1,020.92
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|1,122.23
|1,681.23
|1,020.92
|Equity Share Capital
|2,255.07
|2,255.07
|2,255.07
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|4.98
|7.46
|4.53
|Diluted EPS
|4.98
|7.46
|4.53
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|4.98
|7.46
|4.53
|Diluted EPS
|4.98
|7.46
|4.53
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited