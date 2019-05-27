GAIL Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 18,763.41 crore, up 21.6% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 18,763.41 crore in March 2019 up 21.6% from Rs. 15,430.69 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1,122.23 crore in March 2019 up 9.92% from Rs. 1,020.92 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2,549.96 crore in March 2019 up 29.38% from Rs. 1,970.85 crore in March 2018.

GAIL EPS has increased to Rs. 4.98 in March 2019 from Rs. 4.53 in March 2018.

GAIL shares closed at 341.65 on May 24, 2019 (NSE) and has given 0.54% returns over the last 6 months and 10.39% over the last 12 months.