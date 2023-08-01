English
    GAIL Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 32,227.47 crore, down 14.2% Y-o-Y

    August 01, 2023 / 09:58 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for GAIL India are:

    Net Sales at Rs 32,227.47 crore in June 2023 down 14.2% from Rs. 37,562.48 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1,412.18 crore in June 2023 down 51.56% from Rs. 2,915.19 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 2,700.31 crore in June 2023 down 40.59% from Rs. 4,545.45 crore in June 2022.

    GAIL EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.15 in June 2023 from Rs. 6.57 in June 2022.

    GAIL shares closed at 119.10 on July 31, 2023 (NSE) and has given 25.17% returns over the last 6 months and 21.28% over the last 12 months.

    GAIL India
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations32,227.4732,843.2037,562.48
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations32,227.4732,843.2037,562.48
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials1,923.602,228.141,623.44
    Purchase of Traded Goods24,691.9326,271.8531,824.22
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks687.341,255.98-2,007.42
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost489.96479.32441.66
    Depreciation635.77643.16602.96
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses2,001.932,300.741,314.90
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1,796.94-335.993,762.72
    Other Income267.601,017.19179.77
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2,064.54681.203,942.49
    Interest175.8390.3348.13
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1,888.71590.873,894.36
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax1,888.71590.873,894.36
    Tax476.53-12.65979.17
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1,412.18603.522,915.19
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1,412.18603.522,915.19
    Equity Share Capital6,575.106,575.104,383.41
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.150.926.57
    Diluted EPS2.150.926.57
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.150.926.57
    Diluted EPS2.150.926.57
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 1, 2023 09:44 am

