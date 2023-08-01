GAIL Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 32,227.47 crore, down 14.2% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 32,227.47 crore in June 2023 down 14.2% from Rs. 37,562.48 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1,412.18 crore in June 2023 down 51.56% from Rs. 2,915.19 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2,700.31 crore in June 2023 down 40.59% from Rs. 4,545.45 crore in June 2022.

GAIL EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.15 in June 2023 from Rs. 6.57 in June 2022.

GAIL shares closed at 119.10 on July 31, 2023 (NSE) and has given 25.17% returns over the last 6 months and 21.28% over the last 12 months.