GAIL Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 37,562.48 crore, up 116.08% Y-o-Y

|
|
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|37,562.48
|26,961.85
|17,383.90
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|37,562.48
|26,961.85
|17,383.90
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|1,623.44
|1,289.31
|777.84
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|31,824.22
|19,809.26
|12,720.92
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-2,007.42
|189.78
|-101.57
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|441.66
|416.10
|425.71
|Depreciation
|602.96
|546.06
|508.57
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1,314.90
|1,542.86
|1,149.72
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|3,762.72
|3,168.48
|1,902.71
|Other Income
|179.77
|423.50
|197.58
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|3,942.49
|3,591.98
|2,100.29
|Interest
|48.13
|46.08
|46.56
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|3,894.36
|3,545.90
|2,053.73
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|3,894.36
|3,545.90
|2,053.73
|Tax
|979.17
|862.79
|523.81
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|2,915.19
|2,683.11
|1,529.92
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|2,915.19
|2,683.11
|1,529.92
|Equity Share Capital
|4,383.41
|4,440.39
|4,440.39
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|6.57
|6.04
|3.45
|Diluted EPS
|6.57
|6.04
|3.45
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|6.57
|6.04
|3.45
|Diluted EPS
|6.57
|6.04
|3.45
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited