GAIL Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 17,383.90 crore, up 43.82% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 17,383.90 crore in June 2021 up 43.82% from Rs. 12,086.90 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1,529.92 crore in June 2021 up 498.77% from Rs. 255.51 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2,608.86 crore in June 2021 up 201.96% from Rs. 863.98 crore in June 2020.

GAIL EPS has increased to Rs. 3.45 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.57 in June 2020.

GAIL shares closed at 145.80 on August 09, 2021 (NSE) and has given 11.26% returns over the last 6 months and 50.23% over the last 12 months.