GAIL Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 18,310.60 crore, up 5.85% Y-o-Y

|Jun'19
|Mar'19
|Jun'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|18,310.60
|18,763.41
|17,298.59
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|18,310.60
|18,763.41
|17,298.59
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|998.30
|1,235.20
|962.07
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|13,247.57
|13,603.44
|13,022.33
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|285.58
|347.83
|-466.39
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|419.72
|399.26
|379.48
|Depreciation
|405.71
|457.37
|378.88
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1,100.47
|1,493.60
|1,157.48
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1,853.25
|1,226.71
|1,864.74
|Other Income
|151.18
|865.88
|119.61
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|2,004.43
|2,092.59
|1,984.35
|Interest
|23.91
|26.33
|44.10
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|1,980.52
|2,066.26
|1,940.25
|Exceptional Items
|--
|-326.33
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|1,980.52
|1,739.93
|1,940.25
|Tax
|692.99
|617.70
|681.00
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|1,287.53
|1,122.23
|1,259.25
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|1,287.53
|1,122.23
|1,259.25
|Equity Share Capital
|2,255.07
|2,255.07
|2,255.07
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|5.71
|4.98
|5.58
|Diluted EPS
|5.71
|4.98
|5.58
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|5.71
|4.98
|5.58
|Diluted EPS
|5.71
|4.98
|5.58
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited