GAIL Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 35,365.43 crore, up 37.24% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for GAIL India are:Net Sales at Rs 35,365.43 crore in December 2022 up 37.24% from Rs. 25,769.75 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 245.73 crore in December 2022 down 92.53% from Rs. 3,287.99 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 950.23 crore in December 2022 down 80.53% from Rs. 4,879.92 crore in December 2021.
GAIL EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.37 in December 2022 from Rs. 7.40 in December 2021.
|GAIL shares closed at 99.15 on January 27, 2023 (NSE) and has given 0.97% returns over the last 6 months and 3.07% over the last 12 months.
|GAIL India
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|35,365.43
|38,478.57
|25,769.75
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|35,365.43
|38,478.57
|25,769.75
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|1,568.71
|1,439.86
|1,723.77
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|32,190.64
|33,689.07
|17,590.56
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-861.53
|-347.02
|452.31
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|433.39
|419.40
|453.60
|Depreciation
|622.57
|619.38
|532.17
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1,772.89
|1,512.54
|1,321.38
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-361.24
|1,145.34
|3,695.96
|Other Income
|688.90
|798.84
|651.79
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|327.66
|1,944.18
|4,347.75
|Interest
|104.99
|68.27
|39.39
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|222.67
|1,875.91
|4,308.36
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|222.67
|1,875.91
|4,308.36
|Tax
|-23.06
|338.84
|1,020.37
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|245.73
|1,537.07
|3,287.99
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|245.73
|1,537.07
|3,287.99
|Equity Share Capital
|6,575.10
|6,575.10
|4,440.39
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.37
|2.34
|7.40
|Diluted EPS
|0.37
|2.34
|7.40
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.37
|2.34
|7.40
|Diluted EPS
|0.37
|2.34
|7.40
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
