GAIL Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 35,365.43 crore, up 37.24% Y-o-Y

Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 35,365.43 38,478.57 25,769.75 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 35,365.43 38,478.57 25,769.75 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 1,568.71 1,439.86 1,723.77 Purchase of Traded Goods 32,190.64 33,689.07 17,590.56 Increase/Decrease in Stocks -861.53 -347.02 452.31 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 433.39 419.40 453.60 Depreciation 622.57 619.38 532.17 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 1,772.89 1,512.54 1,321.38 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -361.24 1,145.34 3,695.96 Other Income 688.90 798.84 651.79 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 327.66 1,944.18 4,347.75 Interest 104.99 68.27 39.39 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 222.67 1,875.91 4,308.36 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 222.67 1,875.91 4,308.36 Tax -23.06 338.84 1,020.37 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 245.73 1,537.07 3,287.99 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 245.73 1,537.07 3,287.99 Equity Share Capital 6,575.10 6,575.10 4,440.39 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 0.37 2.34 7.40 Diluted EPS 0.37 2.34 7.40 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 0.37 2.34 7.40 Diluted EPS 0.37 2.34 7.40 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited