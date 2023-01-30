English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023

    PARTNERS

    • Tata AIA Life Insurance
    • Hafele
    • Motilal Oswal
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    Budget 2023
    Budget 2023
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    GAIL Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 35,365.43 crore, up 37.24% Y-o-Y

    January 30, 2023 / 11:13 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for GAIL India are:Net Sales at Rs 35,365.43 crore in December 2022 up 37.24% from Rs. 25,769.75 crore in December 2021.
    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 245.73 crore in December 2022 down 92.53% from Rs. 3,287.99 crore in December 2021.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 950.23 crore in December 2022 down 80.53% from Rs. 4,879.92 crore in December 2021.
    GAIL EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.37 in December 2022 from Rs. 7.40 in December 2021.GAIL shares closed at 99.15 on January 27, 2023 (NSE) and has given 0.97% returns over the last 6 months and 3.07% over the last 12 months.
    GAIL India
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations35,365.4338,478.5725,769.75
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations35,365.4338,478.5725,769.75
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials1,568.711,439.861,723.77
    Purchase of Traded Goods32,190.6433,689.0717,590.56
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-861.53-347.02452.31
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost433.39419.40453.60
    Depreciation622.57619.38532.17
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1,772.891,512.541,321.38
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-361.241,145.343,695.96
    Other Income688.90798.84651.79
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax327.661,944.184,347.75
    Interest104.9968.2739.39
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax222.671,875.914,308.36
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax222.671,875.914,308.36
    Tax-23.06338.841,020.37
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities245.731,537.073,287.99
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period245.731,537.073,287.99
    Equity Share Capital6,575.106,575.104,440.39
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.372.347.40
    Diluted EPS0.372.347.40
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.372.347.40
    Diluted EPS0.372.347.40
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited