GAIL Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 25,769.75 crore, up 66.75% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 25,769.75 crore in December 2021 up 66.75% from Rs. 15,454.29 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3,287.99 crore in December 2021 up 121.07% from Rs. 1,487.33 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4,879.92 crore in December 2021 up 104.15% from Rs. 2,390.31 crore in December 2020.

GAIL EPS has increased to Rs. 7.40 in December 2021 from Rs. 3.30 in December 2020.

GAIL shares closed at 145.70 on February 02, 2022 (NSE) and has given 1.67% returns over the last 6 months and 11.69% over the last 12 months.