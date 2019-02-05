GAIL Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 19,788.98 crore, up 37.29% Y-o-Y

|
|
|Dec'18
|Sep'18
|Dec'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|19,788.98
|19,275.32
|14,414.34
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|19,788.98
|19,275.32
|14,414.34
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|1,203.91
|1,183.08
|1,002.42
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|14,418.96
|13,617.61
|9,717.14
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-21.32
|-242.57
|65.95
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|391.95
|587.02
|399.94
|Depreciation
|363.41
|350.56
|366.77
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1,122.00
|1,202.63
|1,259.01
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|2,310.07
|2,576.99
|1,603.11
|Other Income
|220.05
|365.64
|302.74
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|2,530.12
|2,942.63
|1,905.85
|Interest
|22.65
|45.46
|47.89
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|2,507.47
|2,897.17
|1,857.96
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|2,507.47
|2,897.17
|1,857.96
|Tax
|826.24
|934.21
|595.74
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|1,681.23
|1,962.96
|1,262.22
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|1,681.23
|1,962.96
|1,262.22
|Equity Share Capital
|2,255.07
|2,255.07
|1,691.30
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|7.46
|8.70
|7.46
|Diluted EPS
|7.46
|8.70
|7.46
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|7.46
|8.70
|7.46
|Diluted EPS
|7.46
|8.70
|7.46
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited