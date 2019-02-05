App
Last Updated : Feb 05, 2019 05:38 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

GAIL Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 19,788.98 crore, up 37.29% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for GAIL India are:

Net Sales at Rs 19,788.98 crore in December 2018 up 37.29% from Rs. 14,414.34 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1,681.23 crore in December 2018 up 33.2% from Rs. 1,262.22 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2,893.53 crore in December 2018 up 27.32% from Rs. 2,272.62 crore in December 2017.

GAIL EPS has decreased to Rs. 7.46 in December 2018 from Rs. 7.46 in December 2017.

GAIL shares closed at 329.75 on February 04, 2019 (NSE) and has given -12.38% returns over the last 6 months and -4.91% over the last 12 months.

GAIL India
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'18 Sep'18 Dec'17
Net Sales/Income from operations 19,788.98 19,275.32 14,414.34
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 19,788.98 19,275.32 14,414.34
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 1,203.91 1,183.08 1,002.42
Purchase of Traded Goods 14,418.96 13,617.61 9,717.14
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -21.32 -242.57 65.95
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 391.95 587.02 399.94
Depreciation 363.41 350.56 366.77
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 1,122.00 1,202.63 1,259.01
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 2,310.07 2,576.99 1,603.11
Other Income 220.05 365.64 302.74
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 2,530.12 2,942.63 1,905.85
Interest 22.65 45.46 47.89
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 2,507.47 2,897.17 1,857.96
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 2,507.47 2,897.17 1,857.96
Tax 826.24 934.21 595.74
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 1,681.23 1,962.96 1,262.22
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 1,681.23 1,962.96 1,262.22
Equity Share Capital 2,255.07 2,255.07 1,691.30
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 7.46 8.70 7.46
Diluted EPS 7.46 8.70 7.46
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 7.46 8.70 7.46
Diluted EPS 7.46 8.70 7.46
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Feb 5, 2019 05:07 pm

tags #Earnings First-Cut #GAIL #GAIL India #Oil Drilling And Exploration #Results

