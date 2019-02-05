GAIL Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 19,788.98 crore, up 37.29% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 19,788.98 crore in December 2018 up 37.29% from Rs. 14,414.34 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1,681.23 crore in December 2018 up 33.2% from Rs. 1,262.22 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2,893.53 crore in December 2018 up 27.32% from Rs. 2,272.62 crore in December 2017.

GAIL EPS has decreased to Rs. 7.46 in December 2018 from Rs. 7.46 in December 2017.

GAIL shares closed at 329.75 on February 04, 2019 (NSE) and has given -12.38% returns over the last 6 months and -4.91% over the last 12 months.