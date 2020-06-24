App
Last Updated : Jun 24, 2020 01:42 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

GAIL Q4 profit jumps 169% to Rs 3,018 crore, lockdown hurts revenue

Natural gas segment revenue was up 6.1 percent YoY to Rs 1,554.2 crore and its earnings before interest & tax rose 15.4 percent to Rs 892.03 crore.

State-owned natural gas distributor GAIL India on June 24 reported a 168.9 percent year-on-year growth in standalone profit for the quarter ended March 2020, driven by tax write-back and strong operating performance.

Profit during the quarter increased to Rs 3,018.2 crore from Rs 1,122.23 crore in the same period last year.

However, revenue from operations in fell 5.4 percent to Rs 17,753.12 crore compared to year-ago, hit by nationwide lockdown that began in late March.

Its operating performance was strong as earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) surged 47 percent to Rs 2,475.36 crore and the margin expanded 497 basis points to 13.94 percent YoY.

The company reported a tax write-back of Rs 462.50 crore against tax expenses of Rs 617.70 crore in the corresponding quarter of the last fiscal.

Its other income fell to Rs 513.22 crore during the quarter compared to Rs 865.88 crore reported in Q4FY19.

The natural gas segment saw a 6.1 percent year-on-year increase in revenue to Rs 1,554.2 crore and its earnings before interest & tax (EBIT) rose 15.4 percent to Rs 892.03 crore, the company told BSE.

Natural gas marketing segment registered a 4.6 percent year-on-year decline in revenue at Rs 14,744.88 crore but its EBIT grew by 2.6 percent to Rs 602.64 crore.

LPG and liquid hydrocarbons division reported a 2.9 percent YoY rise in revenue at Rs 1,153.91 crore and its EBIT jumped 26.9 percent to Rs 528.14 crore.

The stock reacted positively to the earnings, rising 2.87 percent to Rs 102.10 at the time of publishing this copy.

First Published on Jun 24, 2020 01:42 pm

tags #GAIL India #Results

