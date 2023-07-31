GAIL Q1 results: Net profit declines 45% Y-o-Y to Rs 1,793 crore

Last year, GAIL had to cut down supplies to its customers after supply disruptions from Russia’s Gazprom.

GAIL (India) on July 31 reported a decline of 45 percent in consolidated net profit in the first quarter of financial year 2023-24.

The consolidated net profit of the country’s largest gas distributor stood at Rs 1,793 crore in the reporting quarter, compared to Rs 3,251 crore in the same period last year.

Sequentially, net profit increased 179 percent from Rs 643 crore in the quarter ended March 2023 mainly on account of increased gas marketing and transmission volumes and increased transmission tariff realisation.

Improvement in the company’s performance following two weak quarters comes amid softening in liquefied natural gas (LNG) prices and a resumption in gas supplies.

Last year, GAIL had to cut down supplies to its customers after supply disruptions from Russia’s Gazprom and was forced to buy expensive LNG from the short-term market.

GAIL has said earlier that supply from Germany’s SEFE (renamed by the German government after Russia relinquished ownership of Gazprom) was resumed in March 2023.

Revenue from operations was flat at Rs 32,849 crore in the quarter ended June 30, compared to Rs 37,942 crore from the year-ago period.

During the quarter, natural gas transmission volume registered a growth of 7 percent to 116.33 MMSCMD (million metric standard cubic meter per day) as against 108.23 MMSCMD in Q4FY23. Meanwhile, gas marketing volume increased by 2 percent to 98.84 MMSCMD as against 96.46 MMSCMD in the previous quarter.

In the quarter under review, EBIT (earnings before interest and taxes) from the natural gas transmission segment increased to Rs 1,025 crore. Natural gas marketing EBIT declined around 50 percent in the quarter from last year at Rs 1,046 crore.

Meanwhile, the company’s petchem segment reported a loss of Rs 302 crore in the quarter, compared to a profit of Rs 35 crore last year.

Sandeep Kumar Gupta, Chairman & Managing Director of GAIL said the company has incurred a capex of about Rs 2,391 crore during the first quarter mainly on pipelines, petrochemicals, equity to JVs (joint ventures), which is about 31 percent of annual target of Rs 7,750 crore.

Gupta also said that GAIL has been authorised to build the Gurdaspur-Jammu Natural Gas pipeline having a length of 160 km with a capex of Rs 522 crore.

During the quarter, the company acquired a 100 percent stake in erstwhile JBF Petrochemicals Limited, now GAIL Mangalore Petrochemicals Limited, by infusing Rs 2,101 crore through Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process, he added.

