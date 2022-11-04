GAIL posts 46% decline in Q2 net profit at Rs 1,537 crore

live bse live

Gas Authority of India Ltd (GAIL) on November 4 posted a 46 percent year-on-year decline in standalone profit after tax at Rs 1,537 crore for the quarter ended September 2022.

Net profit stood at Rs 2,862.95 crore in the same quarter last fiscal.

Soon after the earnings, the stock cooled off from day's high and tumbled over 1 percent. At 2:45 pm, it was quoting at Rs 89.60 apiece on the National Stock Exchange.

Revenue from operations jumped 78 percent YoY to Rs 38,479 crore. Sequentially, revenue gained 2.4 percent from Rs 37,572 crore during the June quarter.

Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortisation, or EBITDA for the company came in at Rs 1,765 crore, lower by 59 percent quarter-on-quarter. Margins also contracted to 4.6 percent from 11.6 percent in the June quarter.

While revenue was largely in-line with analyst estimates, net profit and EBITDA came in sharply lower from CNBC-TV18 poll of Rs 1,997 crore and Rs 2,614 crore respectively.

"Due to ongoing geopolitics, there has been disruption in Liquified Natural Gas (LNG) cargo supplies by one of the long-term LNG suppliers," the company said in an exchange filing.

The company has taken various measures which includes reduction of supplies to downstream customers and its internal consumption at Pata petrochemical plant by reducing petrochemical production to have sustainable operation, it added.