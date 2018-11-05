Gail India Q2 net profit up 55% at Rs 1,963 crore on better operating performance

Gail India has reported 55.8 percent jump in its QoQ net profit at Rs 1,963 crore on the back of better operating performance.

The company had reported net profit at Rs 1259.25 crore in the quarter ended June 2018.

Revenue of the company was up 11.4 percent at Rs 19,275 crore against Rs 17,299 crore.

Operating profit or EBITDA of the company rose 29 percent at Rs 2,928 crore versus Rs 2,270, while margin was up 790 bps at 15.2 percent versus 7.3 percent.

Tax expenses were up at Rs 934 crore vs Rs 681, QoQ.

The natural gas EBIT was up 27.3 percent at Rs 894 crore, while revenue was up 16.7 percent at Rs 1,531 crore.

The natural gas marketing revenue rose 11.5 percent at Rs 15,652 crore, while EBIT was up 89.5 percent at Rs 1,045 crore.

At 14:15 hrs GAIL India was quoting at Rs 374.20, up Rs 5.15, or 1.40 percent.