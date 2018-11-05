App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Nov 05, 2018 02:33 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Gail India Q2 net profit up 55% at Rs 1,963 crore on better operating performance

Revenue of the company was up 11.4 percent at Rs 19,275 crore against Rs 17,299 crore.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Gail India has reported 55.8 percent jump in its QoQ net profit at Rs 1,963 crore on the back of better operating performance.

The company had reported net profit at Rs 1259.25 crore in the quarter ended June 2018.

Revenue of the company was up 11.4 percent at Rs 19,275 crore against Rs 17,299 crore.

Operating profit or EBITDA of the company rose 29 percent at Rs 2,928 crore versus Rs 2,270, while margin was up 790 bps at 15.2 percent versus 7.3 percent.

Tax expenses were up at Rs 934 crore vs Rs 681, QoQ.

The natural gas EBIT was up 27.3 percent at Rs 894 crore, while revenue was up 16.7 percent at Rs 1,531 crore.

The natural gas marketing revenue rose 11.5 percent at Rs 15,652 crore, while EBIT was up 89.5 percent at Rs 1,045 crore.

At 14:15 hrs GAIL India was quoting at Rs 374.20, up Rs 5.15, or 1.40 percent.
First Published on Nov 5, 2018 02:27 pm

tags #Results

most popular

Investor or aam aadmi, 9 movies that have stock market lessons for everyone

Investor or aam aadmi, 9 movies that have stock market lessons for everyone

Five intelligent investment tips for long-term wealth creation

Five intelligent investment tips for long-term wealth creation

Facts about Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel statue that dwarfs the world’s tallest structures

Facts about Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel statue that dwarfs the world’s tallest structures

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.