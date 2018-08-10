Gail India Q1 profit jumps 23% to Rs 1,259cr on better operating performance

Gail India has come out with robust numbers for the quarter ended June 2018 (Q1FY19). The company's Q1 net profit has increased by 23 percent at Rs 1,259 crore on the back of strong revenue income and operating performance.

The company had reported net profit of Rs 1,021 crore in the quarter ended March 2018.

Revenue of the company rose 12 percent at Rs 17,299 crore against Rs 15,431 crore.

Earnings before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization (EBITDA) was up 32.3 percent at Rs 2,244 crore, while margin was up at 13 percent.

At 14:26 hrs GAIL India was quoting at Rs 383.60, up Rs 8.05, or 2.14 percent.