App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Aug 10, 2018 02:35 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Gail India Q1 profit jumps 23% to Rs 1,259cr on better operating performance

Revenue of the company rose 12 percent at Rs 17,299 crore against Rs 15,431 crore.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Gail India has come out with robust numbers for the quarter ended June 2018 (Q1FY19). The company's Q1 net profit has increased by 23 percent at Rs 1,259 crore on the back of strong revenue income and operating performance.

The company had reported net profit of Rs 1,021 crore in the quarter ended March 2018.

Revenue of the company rose 12 percent at Rs 17,299 crore against Rs 15,431 crore.

Earnings before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization (EBITDA) was up 32.3 percent at Rs 2,244 crore, while margin was up at 13 percent.

At 14:26 hrs GAIL India was quoting at Rs 383.60, up Rs 8.05, or 2.14 percent.
First Published on Aug 10, 2018 02:35 pm

tags #Results

most popular

These 20 smallcaps & midcaps fell up to 70% in H1 2018 but rose 20-90% since July

These 20 smallcaps & midcaps fell up to 70% in H1 2018 but rose 20-90% since July

US sanctions on Iran: Indian macros may face collateral damage

US sanctions on Iran: Indian macros may face collateral damage

Looking for momentum picks? Top 5 stocks that could return 14-20% in 1-2 months

Looking for momentum picks? Top 5 stocks that could return 14-20% in 1-2 months

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.