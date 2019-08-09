GAIL India Q1 profit falls to Rs 1,504cr; natural gas revenue rise

GAIL India reported flat earnings for Q1 FY20, with a 1.3 percent quarter-on-quarter fall in its consolidated net profit at Rs 1,504 crore. Revenue fell 3.1 percent at Rs 18,467 crore.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose 34.3 percent at Rs 2,357.6 crore, while EBITDA margin was up 360 bps at 12.8 percent.

The company's natural gas revenue increased 1.1 percent QoQ at Rs 1,480 crore. Segmental EBIT rose 11.2 percent at Rs 859.5 crore, with EBIT margin up 58.1 percent.