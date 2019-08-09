App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Aug 09, 2019 03:14 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

GAIL India Q1 profit falls to Rs 1,504cr; natural gas revenue rise

The company's natural gas revenue increased 1.1 percent QoQ at Rs 1,480 crore

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
GAIL India reported flat earnings for Q1 FY20, with a 1.3 percent quarter-on-quarter fall in its consolidated net profit at Rs 1,504 crore. Revenue fell 3.1 percent at Rs 18,467 crore.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose 34.3 percent at Rs 2,357.6 crore, while EBITDA margin was up 360 bps at 12.8 percent.

The company's natural gas revenue increased 1.1 percent QoQ at Rs 1,480 crore. Segmental EBIT rose 11.2 percent at Rs 859.5 crore, with EBIT margin up 58.1 percent.

At 14:43 hours, GAIL India was quoting at Rs 123.40, up Rs 1.50, or 1.23 percent on the BSE.

First Published on Aug 9, 2019 03:14 pm

tags #Results

