GAIL (India) plans Rs 10,000 cr capex, expects rebound in profits

GAIL plans capex of Rs 10,000 crore for FY24

GAIL (India) plans a capex of Rs 10,000 crore for the financial year 2023-24, said Chairman and Managing Director Sandeep Kumar Gupta.

In a post-results press conference, Gupta said, "To fund the capex, we will have to see what kind of internal generations are going to be there in the next fiscal. But considering that we are at a very comfortable debt-equity ratio, we do not see any problem in raising fresh funds."

India's largest gas importer reported a standalone net profit of Rs 603.52 crore in the fourth quarter, a decline of 78 percent from the corresponding quarter in the last fiscal.

For the full year 2022-23, the standalone net profit stood at Rs 5,301.51 crore, significantly lower than Rs 10,363.97 crore in the previous year.

The decline in profits was due to high natural gas prices resulting from the Russia-Ukraine war and supply disruptions from GMTS, Gupta told reporters on May 18.

"High prices and unavailability of lower priced long-term contract supplies affected every vertical of our business, including transmission, petrochemicals, and marketing," said Gupta.

With the softening in LNG (liquefied natural gas) prices and the resumption of supplies, GAIL expects the current year to be a promising one for the company.

"We expect to rebound with normal levels of profits in every segment," said Gupta.

GAIL shares closed down 3.64 percent at Rs 106 on May 18.