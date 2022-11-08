GAIL Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 38,680.36 crore, up 77.58% Y-o-Y

|
|
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|38,680.36
|37,896.81
|21,781.87
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|38,680.36
|37,896.81
|21,781.87
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|1,439.86
|4,056.03
|2,527.09
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|33,888.37
|29,554.99
|14,640.47
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-631.20
|-2,176.68
|-867.76
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|450.78
|472.56
|438.55
|Depreciation
|694.81
|677.21
|603.85
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1,628.76
|1,443.37
|1,421.90
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1,208.98
|3,869.33
|3,017.77
|Other Income
|241.02
|91.15
|274.34
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1,450.00
|3,960.48
|3,292.11
|Interest
|81.81
|57.90
|46.46
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|1,368.19
|3,902.58
|3,245.65
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|1,368.19
|3,902.58
|3,245.65
|Tax
|370.64
|979.21
|855.41
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|997.55
|2,923.37
|2,390.24
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|997.55
|2,923.37
|2,390.24
|Minority Interest
|10.50
|2.00
|10.68
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|307.06
|327.58
|482.38
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|1,315.11
|3,252.95
|2,883.30
|Equity Share Capital
|6,575.10
|4,383.41
|4,440.39
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|2.00
|7.34
|6.49
|Diluted EPS
|2.00
|7.34
|6.49
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|2.00
|7.34
|6.49
|Diluted EPS
|2.00
|7.34
|6.49
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited