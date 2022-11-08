GAIL Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 38,680.36 crore, up 77.58% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 38,680.36 crore in September 2022 up 77.58% from Rs. 21,781.87 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1,315.11 crore in September 2022 down 54.39% from Rs. 2,883.30 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2,144.81 crore in September 2022 down 44.95% from Rs. 3,895.96 crore in September 2021.

GAIL EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.00 in September 2022 from Rs. 6.49 in September 2021.

GAIL shares closed at 88.55 on November 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given -14.91% returns over the last 6 months and -12.56% over the last 12 months.