GAIL Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 15,737.88 crore, down 12.19% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 15,737.88 crore in March 2021 down 12.19% from Rs. 17,922.79 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2,486.62 crore in March 2021 down 47.41% from Rs. 4,728.37 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3,329.93 crore in March 2021 down 12.31% from Rs. 3,797.49 crore in March 2020.

GAIL EPS has decreased to Rs. 5.52 in March 2021 from Rs. 10.48 in March 2020.

GAIL shares closed at 167.80 on June 08, 2021 (NSE) and has given 36.98% returns over the last 6 months and 65.97% over the last 12 months.