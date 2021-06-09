MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

GAIL Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 15,737.88 crore, down 12.19% Y-o-Y

June 09, 2021 / 08:37 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for GAIL India are:

Net Sales at Rs 15,737.88 crore in March 2021 down 12.19% from Rs. 17,922.79 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2,486.62 crore in March 2021 down 47.41% from Rs. 4,728.37 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3,329.93 crore in March 2021 down 12.31% from Rs. 3,797.49 crore in March 2020.

GAIL EPS has decreased to Rs. 5.52 in March 2021 from Rs. 10.48 in March 2020.

Close

GAIL shares closed at 167.80 on June 08, 2021 (NSE) and has given 36.98% returns over the last 6 months and 65.97% over the last 12 months.

GAIL India
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'21Dec'20Mar'20
Net Sales/Income from operations15,737.8815,663.5917,922.79
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations15,737.8815,663.5917,922.79
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials1,031.761,083.69985.82
Purchase of Traded Goods10,571.4010,552.6812,733.13
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-308.5439.19-336.16
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost369.31431.75373.96
Depreciation545.93560.91639.89
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses1,191.551,311.741,324.11
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2,336.471,683.632,202.04
Other Income447.53219.23955.56
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2,784.001,902.863,157.60
Interest57.6537.40215.62
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax2,726.351,865.462,941.98
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax2,726.351,865.462,941.98
Tax684.21448.81-1,215.18
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities2,042.141,416.654,157.16
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period2,042.141,416.654,157.16
Minority Interest-48.02-13.43-85.51
Share Of P/L Of Associates492.50480.39656.72
Net P/L After M.I & Associates2,486.621,883.614,728.37
Equity Share Capital4,440.394,510.144,510.14
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS5.524.1810.48
Diluted EPS5.524.1810.48
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS5.524.1810.48
Diluted EPS5.524.1810.48
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #GAIL #GAIL India #Oil Drilling And Exploration #Results
first published: Jun 9, 2021 08:33 pm

Must Listen

Future Wise | Is India catching up with the globe in online skilling?

Future Wise | Is India catching up with the globe in online skilling?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

Enjoying Moneycontrol?

How about a quick survey to help us improve our services?

Ok, sure

Maybe next time!

Take a Quick Survey