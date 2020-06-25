GAIL Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 17,922.79 crore, down 5.99% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 17,922.79 crore in March 2020 down 5.99% from Rs. 19,065.47 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4,728.37 crore in March 2020 up 210.52% from Rs. 1,522.73 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3,797.49 crore in March 2020 up 47.75% from Rs. 2,570.22 crore in March 2019.

GAIL EPS has increased to Rs. 10.48 in March 2020 from Rs. 6.75 in March 2019.

GAIL shares closed at 101.40 on June 24, 2020 (NSE) and has given -15.32% returns over the last 6 months and -33.88% over the last 12 months.