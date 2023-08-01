GAIL Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 32,848.78 crore, down 13.32% Y-o-Y

Jun'23 Mar'23 Jun'22 Net Sales/Income from operations 32,848.78 33,206.62 37,896.81 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 32,848.78 33,206.62 37,896.81 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 1,923.60 2,228.14 4,056.03 Purchase of Traded Goods 24,865.05 26,326.58 29,554.99 Increase/Decrease in Stocks 673.64 1,138.87 -2,176.68 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 523.68 519.98 472.56 Depreciation 721.65 630.86 677.21 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 2,202.27 2,437.29 1,443.37 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1,938.89 -75.10 3,869.33 Other Income 152.01 546.61 91.15 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 2,090.90 471.51 3,960.48 Interest 185.36 106.93 57.90 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 1,905.54 364.58 3,902.58 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 1,905.54 364.58 3,902.58 Tax 489.52 46.16 979.21 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 1,416.02 318.42 2,923.37 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 1,416.02 318.42 2,923.37 Minority Interest -1.14 -8.56 2.00 Share Of P/L Of Associates 376.97 324.32 327.58 Net P/L After M.I & Associates 1,791.85 634.18 3,252.95 Equity Share Capital 6,575.10 6,575.10 4,383.41 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 2.73 0.96 7.34 Diluted EPS 2.73 0.96 7.34 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 2.73 0.96 7.34 Diluted EPS 2.73 0.96 7.34 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited