GAIL Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 37,896.81 crore, up 115.67% Y-o-Y

|
|
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|37,896.81
|27,295.24
|17,571.45
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|37,896.81
|27,295.24
|17,571.45
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|4,056.03
|3,171.40
|1,838.21
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|29,554.99
|17,661.52
|11,506.88
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-2,176.68
|174.94
|-102.22
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|472.56
|443.81
|448.36
|Depreciation
|677.21
|618.76
|589.99
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1,443.37
|1,579.91
|1,240.70
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|3,869.33
|3,644.90
|2,049.53
|Other Income
|91.15
|362.69
|113.79
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|3,960.48
|4,007.59
|2,163.32
|Interest
|57.90
|57.00
|52.44
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|3,902.58
|3,950.59
|2,110.88
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|3,902.58
|3,950.59
|2,110.88
|Tax
|979.21
|901.67
|383.10
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|2,923.37
|3,048.92
|1,727.78
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|2,923.37
|3,048.92
|1,727.78
|Minority Interest
|2.00
|-19.53
|-19.40
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|327.58
|424.85
|429.37
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|3,252.95
|3,454.24
|2,137.75
|Equity Share Capital
|4,383.41
|4,440.39
|4,440.39
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|7.34
|7.78
|4.81
|Diluted EPS
|7.34
|7.78
|4.81
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|7.34
|7.78
|4.81
|Diluted EPS
|7.34
|7.78
|4.81
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
