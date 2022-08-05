 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
GAIL Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 37,896.81 crore, up 115.67% Y-o-Y

Aug 05, 2022 / 01:50 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for GAIL India are:

Net Sales at Rs 37,896.81 crore in June 2022 up 115.67% from Rs. 17,571.45 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3,252.95 crore in June 2022 up 52.17% from Rs. 2,137.75 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4,637.69 crore in June 2022 up 68.44% from Rs. 2,753.31 crore in June 2021.

GAIL EPS has increased to Rs. 7.34 in June 2022 from Rs. 4.81 in June 2021.

GAIL shares closed at 140.10 on August 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given -4.40% returns over the last 6 months and -1.62% over the last 12 months.

GAIL India
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 37,896.81 27,295.24 17,571.45
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 37,896.81 27,295.24 17,571.45
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 4,056.03 3,171.40 1,838.21
Purchase of Traded Goods 29,554.99 17,661.52 11,506.88
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -2,176.68 174.94 -102.22
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 472.56 443.81 448.36
Depreciation 677.21 618.76 589.99
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 1,443.37 1,579.91 1,240.70
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 3,869.33 3,644.90 2,049.53
Other Income 91.15 362.69 113.79
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 3,960.48 4,007.59 2,163.32
Interest 57.90 57.00 52.44
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 3,902.58 3,950.59 2,110.88
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 3,902.58 3,950.59 2,110.88
Tax 979.21 901.67 383.10
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 2,923.37 3,048.92 1,727.78
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 2,923.37 3,048.92 1,727.78
Minority Interest 2.00 -19.53 -19.40
Share Of P/L Of Associates 327.58 424.85 429.37
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 3,252.95 3,454.24 2,137.75
Equity Share Capital 4,383.41 4,440.39 4,440.39
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 7.34 7.78 4.81
Diluted EPS 7.34 7.78 4.81
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 7.34 7.78 4.81
Diluted EPS 7.34 7.78 4.81
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
first published: Aug 5, 2022 01:46 pm
