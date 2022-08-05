GAIL Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 37,896.81 crore, up 115.67% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 37,896.81 crore in June 2022 up 115.67% from Rs. 17,571.45 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3,252.95 crore in June 2022 up 52.17% from Rs. 2,137.75 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4,637.69 crore in June 2022 up 68.44% from Rs. 2,753.31 crore in June 2021.

GAIL EPS has increased to Rs. 7.34 in June 2022 from Rs. 4.81 in June 2021.

GAIL shares closed at 140.10 on August 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given -4.40% returns over the last 6 months and -1.62% over the last 12 months.