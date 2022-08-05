English
    GAIL Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 37,896.81 crore, up 115.67% Y-o-Y

    August 05, 2022
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for GAIL India are:

    Net Sales at Rs 37,896.81 crore in June 2022 up 115.67% from Rs. 17,571.45 crore in June 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3,252.95 crore in June 2022 up 52.17% from Rs. 2,137.75 crore in June 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 4,637.69 crore in June 2022 up 68.44% from Rs. 2,753.31 crore in June 2021.

    GAIL EPS has increased to Rs. 7.34 in June 2022 from Rs. 4.81 in June 2021.

    GAIL shares closed at 140.10 on August 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given -4.40% returns over the last 6 months and -1.62% over the last 12 months.

    GAIL India
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'22Mar'22Jun'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations37,896.8127,295.2417,571.45
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations37,896.8127,295.2417,571.45
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials4,056.033,171.401,838.21
    Purchase of Traded Goods29,554.9917,661.5211,506.88
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-2,176.68174.94-102.22
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost472.56443.81448.36
    Depreciation677.21618.76589.99
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1,443.371,579.911,240.70
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3,869.333,644.902,049.53
    Other Income91.15362.69113.79
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3,960.484,007.592,163.32
    Interest57.9057.0052.44
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax3,902.583,950.592,110.88
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax3,902.583,950.592,110.88
    Tax979.21901.67383.10
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities2,923.373,048.921,727.78
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period2,923.373,048.921,727.78
    Minority Interest2.00-19.53-19.40
    Share Of P/L Of Associates327.58424.85429.37
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates3,252.953,454.242,137.75
    Equity Share Capital4,383.414,440.394,440.39
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS7.347.784.81
    Diluted EPS7.347.784.81
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS7.347.784.81
    Diluted EPS7.347.784.81
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #GAIL #GAIL India #Oil Drilling And Exploration #Results
    first published: Aug 5, 2022 01:46 pm
