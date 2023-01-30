 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
GAIL Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 35,884.51 crore, up 37.25% Y-o-Y

Jan 30, 2023 / 11:20 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for GAIL India are:Net Sales at Rs 35,884.51 crore in December 2022 up 37.25% from Rs. 26,145.09 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 413.76 crore in December 2022 down 89.06% from Rs. 3,780.78 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 931.60 crore in December 2022 down 81.55% from Rs. 5,048.21 crore in December 2021.
GAIL EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.63 in December 2022 from Rs. 8.51 in December 2021. GAIL shares closed at 99.15 on January 27, 2023 (NSE) and has given 0.97% returns over the last 6 months and 3.07% over the last 12 months.
GAIL India
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations35,884.5138,680.3626,145.09
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations35,884.5138,680.3626,145.09
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials1,568.711,439.863,566.58
Purchase of Traded Goods31,761.5833,888.3715,457.81
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-323.92-631.20532.26
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost459.07450.78479.87
Depreciation698.69694.81607.57
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses1,937.161,628.761,481.79
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-216.781,208.984,019.21
Other Income449.69241.02421.43
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax232.911,450.004,440.64
Interest119.9481.8146.58
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax112.971,368.194,394.06
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax112.971,368.194,394.06
Tax264.48370.641,019.71
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-151.51997.553,374.35
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-151.51997.553,374.35
Minority Interest16.1710.50-19.31
Share Of P/L Of Associates549.10307.06425.74
Net P/L After M.I & Associates413.761,315.113,780.78
Equity Share Capital6,575.106,575.104,440.39
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.632.008.51
Diluted EPS0.632.008.51
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.632.008.51
Diluted EPS0.632.008.51
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Jan 30, 2023 11:11 pm