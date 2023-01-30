GAIL Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 35,884.51 crore, up 37.25% Y-o-Y
January 30, 2023 / 11:20 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for GAIL India are:Net Sales at Rs 35,884.51 crore in December 2022 up 37.25% from Rs. 26,145.09 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 413.76 crore in December 2022 down 89.06% from Rs. 3,780.78 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 931.60 crore in December 2022 down 81.55% from Rs. 5,048.21 crore in December 2021.
GAIL EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.63 in December 2022 from Rs. 8.51 in December 2021.
|GAIL shares closed at 99.15 on January 27, 2023 (NSE) and has given 0.97% returns over the last 6 months and 3.07% over the last 12 months.
|GAIL India
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|35,884.51
|38,680.36
|26,145.09
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|35,884.51
|38,680.36
|26,145.09
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|1,568.71
|1,439.86
|3,566.58
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|31,761.58
|33,888.37
|15,457.81
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-323.92
|-631.20
|532.26
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|459.07
|450.78
|479.87
|Depreciation
|698.69
|694.81
|607.57
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1,937.16
|1,628.76
|1,481.79
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-216.78
|1,208.98
|4,019.21
|Other Income
|449.69
|241.02
|421.43
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|232.91
|1,450.00
|4,440.64
|Interest
|119.94
|81.81
|46.58
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|112.97
|1,368.19
|4,394.06
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|112.97
|1,368.19
|4,394.06
|Tax
|264.48
|370.64
|1,019.71
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-151.51
|997.55
|3,374.35
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-151.51
|997.55
|3,374.35
|Minority Interest
|16.17
|10.50
|-19.31
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|549.10
|307.06
|425.74
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|413.76
|1,315.11
|3,780.78
|Equity Share Capital
|6,575.10
|6,575.10
|4,440.39
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.63
|2.00
|8.51
|Diluted EPS
|0.63
|2.00
|8.51
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.63
|2.00
|8.51
|Diluted EPS
|0.63
|2.00
|8.51
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
