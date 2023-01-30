GAIL Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 35,884.51 crore, up 37.25% Y-o-Y

Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 35,884.51 38,680.36 26,145.09 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 35,884.51 38,680.36 26,145.09 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 1,568.71 1,439.86 3,566.58 Purchase of Traded Goods 31,761.58 33,888.37 15,457.81 Increase/Decrease in Stocks -323.92 -631.20 532.26 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 459.07 450.78 479.87 Depreciation 698.69 694.81 607.57 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 1,937.16 1,628.76 1,481.79 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -216.78 1,208.98 4,019.21 Other Income 449.69 241.02 421.43 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 232.91 1,450.00 4,440.64 Interest 119.94 81.81 46.58 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 112.97 1,368.19 4,394.06 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 112.97 1,368.19 4,394.06 Tax 264.48 370.64 1,019.71 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -151.51 997.55 3,374.35 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -151.51 997.55 3,374.35 Minority Interest 16.17 10.50 -19.31 Share Of P/L Of Associates 549.10 307.06 425.74 Net P/L After M.I & Associates 413.76 1,315.11 3,780.78 Equity Share Capital 6,575.10 6,575.10 4,440.39 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 0.63 2.00 8.51 Diluted EPS 0.63 2.00 8.51 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 0.63 2.00 8.51 Diluted EPS 0.63 2.00 8.51 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited