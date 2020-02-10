GAIL Consolidated December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 17,882.74 crore, down 11.55% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 17,882.74 crore in December 2019 down 11.55% from Rs. 20,217.54 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2,024.66 crore in December 2019 up 12.67% from Rs. 1,797.04 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2,367.32 crore in December 2019 down 19.18% from Rs. 2,929.19 crore in December 2018.

GAIL EPS has increased to Rs. 4.49 in December 2019 from Rs. 0.00 in December 2018.

GAIL shares closed at 123.00 on February 07, 2020 (NSE) and has given 1.07% returns over the last 6 months and -27.64% over the last 12 months.