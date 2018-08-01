Gagan Polycot standalone Jun-2018 sales at Rs 1.27 crore

Jun'18 Mar'18 Jun'17 Net Sales/Income from operations 1.27 65.26 20.03 Other Operating Income -- 0.08 -- Total Income From Operations 1.27 65.34 20.03 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- -- Purchase of Traded Goods 0.46 62.92 20.87 Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.29 0.65 -0.57 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 0.20 0.39 0.13 Depreciation 0.08 0.16 0.05 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 0.37 0.46 0.13 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.12 0.76 -0.57 Other Income -- -- -- P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.12 0.76 -0.57 Interest 0.28 0.34 0.15 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.40 0.42 -0.73 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax -0.40 0.42 -0.73 Tax -- 0.18 -- P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.40 0.24 -0.73 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.40 0.24 -0.73 Equity Share Capital 10.00 10.00 10.00 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves 4.84 4.84 -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -0.04 0.24 -0.07 Diluted EPS -0.04 0.24 -0.07 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -0.04 0.24 -0.07 Diluted EPS -0.04 0.24 -0.07 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- 0.76 Share Holding (%) -- -- 75.68 Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- 0.24 - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- 100.00 - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- 24.32 Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited