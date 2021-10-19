Gagan Gases Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.81 crore, up 53.23% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.81 crore in September 2021 up 53.23% from Rs. 0.53 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.06 crore in September 2021 down 8.14% from Rs. 0.07 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.08 crore in September 2021 down 0% from Rs. 0.08 crore in September 2020.

Gagan Gases EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.14 in September 2021 from Rs. 0.15 in September 2020.

Gagan Gases shares closed at 16.28 on October 18, 2021 (BSE) and has given 84.16% returns over the last 6 months and 210.10% over the last 12 months.